Governor Newsom Pushes To Provide Abortion Access To Arizonans

The 1864 Territorial Abortion Ban could take effect in June of this year, if no other legal action is taken for the state of Arizona. While experts say Governor Gavin Newsom’s push for fast track abortion access is beneficial for providers, this could also be something of an issue. "I think it really comes down to will it be possible for providers right, because are we asking Arizona providers to go set up shop in California you know, the goal is to not take away our clinics" Eloisa Lopez, the Executive Director for the Abortion Fund of Arizona says. Lopez says not all service providers have the financial means to pick up and move from one state to another. Many abortion rights advocates are also hoping to keep the clinics open in Arizona, for as long as possible. "We want to ensure that people can access abortion care and also we want to keep our clinics open in Arizona." Lopez adds. With this decision that could come as soon as June, Planned Parenthood locations in driving distance of the California-Arizona border are also expecting to see a jump in patients coming in from out of state. Even with this help, the Abortion Fund of Arizona says, these clinics aren’t making a great amount of profit and if they were to close, there’s a good chance the state will never get them back. "Although we’re very appreciative and supportive of this idea. I think how it plays out in real time for providers is a little bit more complicated than just you know, saying that okay, now everybody can get abortions over here. I think there’s a lot more pieces to consider." Lopez says. As of now, The Abortion Fund continues to help raise funds for those in need of services, helping patients travel to locations where they can receive proper treatment.