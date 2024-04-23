Local Youth MMA Fighters Win National Title

Congratulations are in order for a pair of local youth mixed martial arts competitors. Local fighters "Madeline Meza" and "Bryan Cabello" recently won national championships at the 2024 Pankration Cage Fighting competition. The two 15 year-olds also won spots on a national team which will be competing at the world championships in Abu Dhabi in August. Both Madeline and Bryan live in Desert Hot Springs and train at the Kihon MMA & Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu dojo. Congratulations from all of us here at NBC Palm Springs.