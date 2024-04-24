Inside the Harrowing True-Crime Hulu Drama “Under the Bridge”

Harrowing yet empathic, Hulu’s "Under the Bridge" is based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book of the same title about the 1997 murder of Reena Virk, a 14-year-old Canadian girl who was beaten and killed by her fellow teenagers. Vritika Gupta embodies Reena in the eight-episode series that also stars Lily Gladstone as local police officer Cam Bentland and Riley Keough as the author Rebecca Godfrey. I spent some time with Vritika and her co-star, Aiyana Goodfellow (Dusty Pace), to talk about their interest in making the show, its message, and what they hoped for viewers to get after watching "Under the Bridge." "Under the Bridge" is now available to stream on Hulu. See our interview below. For our complete look at "Under the Bridge," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/04/UNDER-THE-BRIDGE-CAST-INTERVIEW.mp4