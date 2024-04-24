Sunline Transit Agency Celebrates Earth Week

Every year, the Sunline Transit Agency provides bus services to more than 3.5 million passengers. Through their work, they push to stay true to protecting the environment, embracing social responsibility, creating economic vitality, and so much more. This is only the second year their Youth Sustainability Committee has been active, reinforcing the operations and services that they provide. Touching on zero emission technology, emissions reduction, air quality, and climate adaptation. The committee is made up of ten students from all over the Valley, who meet bi-monthly to discuss how they can better educate the community. Experts with Sunline say, this program is their way of investing in the future and into the environment.