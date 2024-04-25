Inside the Supernatural World of Netflix’s “Dead Boy Detectives”

"Dead Boy Detectives" enters The Sandman Universe. Based on the characters created by Neil Gaiman, the new Netflix series is funny, creepy, and trippy with a great big heart. George Rexstrew (Edwin) and Jayden Revri (Charles) are great as our dead boy detectives and lending incredible support are Kassius Nelson (Crystal) and Yuyu Kitamura (Niko). I spent some time with both Nelson and Kitamura along with showrunners Steve Yockey and Beth Schwartz as they take you inside the making of "Dead Boy Detectives." "Dead Boy Detectives" is now available to stream on Netflix. See our interview below. For our complete look at "Dead Boy Detectives," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/04/DEAD-BOY-DETECTIVES-PT-1-FOR-TMS.mp4