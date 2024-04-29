News
Desert Regional Nurses Call For Financial Transparency
Registered nurses at Desert Regional Medical Center are calling on the Desert Healthcare District to put pressure on Tenet Healthcare. The nurses want Tenet to release financial information that would allow the board to solicit offers from other potential operators who could takeover management of the hospital. A public hearing will be held tomorrow at 6pm at UC Riverside Palm Desert in Auditorium B.
By: Pristine Villarreal
April 29, 2024
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...