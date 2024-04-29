News

Desert Regional Nurses Call For Financial Transparency

Registered nurses at Desert Regional Medical Center are calling on the Desert Healthcare District to put pressure on Tenet Healthcare. The nurses want Tenet to release financial information that would allow the board to solicit offers from other potential operators who could takeover management of the hospital. A public hearing will be held tomorrow at 6pm at UC Riverside Palm Desert in Auditorium B.

By: Pristine Villarreal

April 29, 2024

Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...