George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri Solve the Case of “Dead Boy Detectives”

I had a great time talking to George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri for Netflix’s "Dead Boy Detectives." Both are sweet and charming and even played with me about my backdrop. In the series, George Rexstrew aka Edwin Paine and Jayden Revri aka Charles Rowland are our dead boy detectives who decided not to enter the afterlife and stay on Earth to investigate supernatural crimes. Based on the characters created by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner, "Dead Boy Detectives" is creepy, funny, trippy, with a great big heart. It’s safe to say that this series belongs in the Sandman Universe. Take a look at my interview with Rexstrew and Revri about the series. "Dead Boy Detectives" is now available to stream on Netflix. Check out our interview below. For our complete look at "Dead Boy Detectives," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/04/DEAD-BOY-DETECTIVES-SPEAK.mp4