Coachella Football Club to debut May 4

The Coachella Football Club will begin its inaugural season in the USL League Two on May 4 against CAPO FC. The CFC’s goal is to launch their players’ careers from USL League Two to the professional level in some of the largest leagues in the world. The club was founded by the visionary duo, local artist Nacho Bustillos and professional Chilean coach and entrepreneur Rolando Inostroza. The first match will be held at Desert Mirage High School at 7 p.m. on Saturday May 4. For tickets and more information you can visit http://www.coachellafootballclub.com