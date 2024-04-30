Palm Desert Rolling Out Changes Parklet

Many of the restaurants with outdoor dining decks are local, and situated along El Paseo, and Highway 111. Some restaurants have said the new fees are too high, and the scheduled repaving project on El Paseo and in turn, the removal of the decks would be bad for business. "Little Bar" who has relied heavily on these spaces, took to social media yesterday saying the guidelines would virtually eliminate all dining decks on El Paseo and make the remaining decks unfeasible to operate. But just today, the city met to go over the new guidelines once again and clarify what these changes could entail.