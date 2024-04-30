Stanford study finds Long COVID could make hangovers worse

Known for serving cheap beer and stiff drinks, The Hood Bar and Pizzeria is often called a dive bar. And some of its customers are considered seasoned drinkers. "I’m hungover right now," said one patron. Pounding pints, slamming shots, and crushing cocktails, consuming this much alcohol could lead to killer hangovers. "Whenever I’m drinking, like, Old Fashions and wine, that’s usually when I know, that will do it," said another customer. Now, Stanford University scientists say a morning after heavy drinking could be even worse for Long COVID survivors. "This kind of alcohol interaction encompasses many things for a hangover but magnifies it," said Hector Bonilla, MD, an infectious disease specialist at Stanford University. Bonilla, MD, and his team recently conducted a study that found Long COVID could be linked to harsher hangovers. "This kind of information about alcohol intolerance in patients with Long COVID fatigue have been reported in several studies," Bonilla, MD, said. "In some, about half of the patients have this kind of problem." Drinkers at The Hood, however, seem split on this Stanford study. "My hangovers still look the same before and after Covid," said one customer. "I think it impacted me," said another customer. "I think I’m susceptible and I don’t want to get COVID again." Stanford scientists say they’re going to increase the sample size of this study. When it comes to drinking habits at The Hood, however, customers say they may or may not be impacted by it. "No matter what, if you drink too much, you’re always going to have a hangover," a patron said. "There’s no way to escape that." This story was written and reported by Kai Beech.