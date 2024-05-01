News
North Indian Canyon Drive To Reopen Friday
North Indian Canyon Drive will re-open to traffic this Friday for the first time since Tropical Storm Hilary. The road is a major route in and out of Desert Hot Springs. It initially closed due to damage sustained during the major tropical storm in August. The damage was so bad it required a full replacement from Mission Lake Boulevard to scenic drive. Desert Hot Springs announced that the road at the Mission Creek Crossing would open at 5pm this Friday.
By: Pristine Villarreal
May 1, 2024
