SoCal Weather Briefing Friday May 3, 2024

An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up! Again, the Coachella Valley will be under beautiful blues skies with high temperatures in the middle-90s this afternoon, but changes are on-the-way. A disturbance will trigger strong, gusty West winds between Saturday afternoon into most of Sunday. A Wind Advisory has been posted for the weekend. Valley temps will slip from the middle-90s today, to the upper-70s/lower-80s on Sunday.