Firebirds pop-up party on the plaza

The Coachella Valley Firebirds will host a playoff pop-up party at Acrisure Arena on Tuesday, May 7. Fans are invited to the plaza from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a chance at giveaways, interactive hockey games, non-alcoholic beverages and snacks. The 2024 playoff slogan, "This is Firebirds Territory" will be featured on t-shirts and lawn signs while supplies last. In addition, the Ticketmaster box office will be open from 1o a.m. to 6 p.m. and the team store will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the latest playoff gear and selected discounted merchandise. The series with the Calgary Wranglers is tied at one with the next home games on Wednesday, May 8 and Friday, May 10. Firebirds to host a playoff pop-up party