Local Nurses Honored For Nurses Week

Today is National Nurses Day, and is the start of National Nurses Week. It’s a celebration of those who are the backbone of the healthcare industry. It began with President Ronald Reagan back in 1982 and has grown to a full-week event. Locally, Desert Regional Medical Center held a luncheon today to recognize six nurses for "above and beyond care". The six were all nominated by one of their hospital patients. Desert Regional Medical Center has more than 950 nurses. Nurses Week continues until Sunday.