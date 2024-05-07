Cotino Community To Open Next Year

The Rancho Mirage Community located off of Bob Hope will feature hundreds of homes and swimmable lagoon and much more. Home sales began this year with prices starting around one million dollars and above, so far a dozen plots have been sold to homebuilders or are under contract with buyers. The first set of homes are expected to be done by the start of 2025. The Cotino Bay featuring a 24-acre oasis lagoon with a beach for guests is expected to open to the public in 2026.