Hurricane Hilary Funds Leftover
Almost a year after tropical storm Hilary plowed through parts of the Coachella Valley. Cathedral City announced that cleanup efforts have amounted to less than half as much as expected. The removal cost for the city totaled 1 million 600 thousand dollars leftover. City officials say additional funds will go to additional needs such as fire department overtime, contract support for inspections, and removing homeless encampments.
By: Pristine Villarreal
May 7, 2024
