City of Indio Set To Throw Hometown Parade For Abi Carter

As of now, the City of Indio is planning to host a hometown visit for Abi just next week. This event, hosted in downtown Indio on May 14th will include a tentative parade and concert by Abi herself. It’ll be filmed and shown on American Idol, and will be open and free to the public to enjoy. The parade will include extra musical performances from local high school bands and cheerleaders. But in order for all this to happen, Indio city officials are asking residents to vote for Abi this Sunday. This story was written and reported by Tiani Jadulang.