Celebrating Icon Harvey Milk

The 12th Annual "Harvey Milk Breakfast" drew more than 12,000 people this morning to Palm Springs Convention Center. It’s believed to be the largest event of its kind in the country paying tribute to the San Francisco City supervisor. He was assassinated while in office in 1978, and is regarded as the leader of the modern Gay Rights Movement for civil rights and equality. This year, Dr. Frank Figueroa was honored with the Harvey Milk Leadership award. The son of farmworkers in Coachella, he is today the first openly fay elected official in the City of Coachella. He’s focused on paving the way for the next generation.