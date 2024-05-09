News
Final Layoff Notices To Valley Teachers
Initially, notices went to 120 teachers in the Coachella Valley Unified School District. That number is now reduced to 59. The district is facing layoffs amid declining enrollment and expiring relief funds. Despite budget challenges, the district says efforts are being made to minimize job cuts. The Coachella Valley Teachers Association has expressed concerns about the impacts the layoffs will have on students.
By: Pristine Villarreal
May 9, 2024
