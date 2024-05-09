Local MMA Fighters Go National

Local mixed martial arts competitors "Madeline Meza" and "Bryan Cabello" of Desert Hot Springs recently won the National Championships at the 2024 Pankration Cage Fighting competition, and have qualified for the US National team. Both train at the Kihon MMA & Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Martial Arts school in Desert Hot Springs. They will now be heading to Abu Dhabi this summer to compete in the World Championships.