McCallum Theatre’s Education Department Expands

The McCallum Theatre is a popular venue here in the Coachella Valley. For the past 26 years they’ve played a significant part in teaching young students about the arts, and today that continued through their Aesthetic Education Program. About 1,100 students were in attendance for the showing of "The Boy Who Cried Wolf." The Theatre works with more than 40,000 students every year in the Coachella Valley. Part of this specific program includes integrating arts into the classroom, where students learn to express themselves through their voice or through dance. This year the theatre worked with 276 classrooms, with today’s showing helping students improve their art skills through what they call "focus work." The McCallum Theatre hosts multiple different programs throughout the year, for all ages, including a new Professional Institute Program which will be introduced this Summer for educators specifically.