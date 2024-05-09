Red Cross Palm Springs Blood Drive

And a friendly reminder, the American Red Cross needs your help. They are hosting a blood drive this Friday at the Mizell Center in Palm Springs, at 480 South Sunrise Way right on the northeast corner of Sunrise and Ramon. It runs from 10am until 4pm, and they would like you to register to donate, that way they can get you prepared, and be ready for you when you arrive. You can do that at redcrossblood.org. And don’t forget one pint of blood can save up to three lives.