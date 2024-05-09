“Selling the OC” Returns to Netflix for Season 3

"Selling the OC" is back for season 3 and I’m third time’s the charm having interviewed them since the beginning. And like the show, the cast is as kooky and charming and funny as ever! Take a look at my interview with the cast such as: Ali Harper – our Southern gal Kayla Cardona – under pressure this season Brandi Marshall – our family gal Alexandra Rose – one of the many Alexs of the show Jason Oppenheim – the big boss Austin Victoria – the family man Alex Hall – explains her rollercoaster romance with Tyler Stanaland who has since quit the Oppenheim Group and the series Polly Brindle – our British lady with full of drama Alexandra Jarvis – She’s leaving! Gio Helou – is he really Oppenheim’s best? Lauren Shortt – one of our good girls See our special inside look at the show. For our complete and raw interviews with the cast, click here. "Selling the OC" season 3 is now out on Netflix. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/05/SELLING-THE-OC-RETURNS-TO-NETFLIX-FOR-S3.mp4