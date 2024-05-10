Aerial Firefighting Training Drills Underway

The Palm Springs Air Museum and Palm Springs International Airport have partnered up to host the Coulson’s Air Tanker Training program for the upcoming fire season. The training drills will include an array of aircraft from the C-130 Hercules to the Boeing 737 Air Tanker. Coulson Aviation is the only aerial firefighting company operating both fixed-wing aircraft and Type 1 Helicopters and is fully equipped to carry out aerial firefighting across the globe. Training will be conducted from May 9th to May 14th.