Celebrating Mother’s Day in the Coachella Valley

For local businesses like the Rancho Mirage Florist, Mother’s Day is one of their busiest holidays. It’s a time where they send out hundreds of deliveries that start early Sunday morning. "Everybody seems to forget Mother’s Day is coming around the corner, you know and then the wait till the last minute right and when I’m out on the streets I always tell people, this is two weeks four weeks ago I’m saying don’t forget Mother’s Day." Sat Singh, the Community Manager for Rancho Mirage Florist says. To help prepare for this weekend, the business stopped taking delivery general orders and are focusing solely on orders for Sunday. They tell me, they’re still giving folks the opportunity to order flowers and have them delivered by this Sunday. For this, they’re bringing in extra hands. "We actually have five to six designers that are basically doing nothing but day after day after day of arranging, we have about five people in the back who take care of the production and then we basically hire part time drivers." Singh adds. As far as those looking for plans, Agua Caliente Casinos are offering multiple different options, all starting tonight for Mexican Mother’s Day. "Cafe 111 has something really amazing, Chef Carlos has curated it’s called Asado Sinaloense, it is a dish, a roast beef dish that is in honor of his mother and grandmother from where he’s from in Mexico." Shauna Jones, the Director of Marketing, Communications, and Advertising for Agua Caliente Casinos says. Throughout this weekend, families are welcomed for a variety of different brunch and dinner specials. "We have Sunday brunch here at the steakhouse. That starts at ten o’clock that is here at Rancho Mirage and then also at our Palm Springs Property. We have the bottomless mimosas. That is a two course brunch that is happening just on Sunday." Jones says. Both businesses tell me, holidays are what they enjoy most, hoping to bring happiness to the community.