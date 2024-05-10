News
Measure-J Funds Community Projects
The Palm Springs City Council voted to reopen applications for community-initiated projects, utilizing $6 million from Measure J funds. This 1% sales tax, approved by voters, supports various city endeavors. The city says it will no longer limit project costs ensuring consideration for both large and small scale initiatives. The application period reopens on Jun 3, with a deadline of Sept. 30.
By: Pristine Villarreal
May 10, 2024
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...