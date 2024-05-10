Red Cross Blood Drive Recap

The American Red Cross wants to thank you for your help. Their Blood Drive took place at the Mizell Center in Palm Springs earlier today, when our camera crew was there they were very close to meeting today’s goal collecting about two dozen pints at the time. Event organizers talked about the importance of donating during these crucial months. If you missed today’s blood drive, you have another opportunity next Friday to donate, from 10am to 4pm at Miralon, 4097 Miralon Way in Palm Springs.