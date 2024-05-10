Sam Rubin, Legendary Broadcaster, Dies At 64

Rubin was a fixture in the entertainment industry. He covered everything from award season, to movie junkets and interviewing, as he would say, "those that mattered". But Sam will be best known as the morning entertainment anchor for the KTLA 5 morning news. Same entertained millions and now many, including Hollywood A-listers are taking to social media to remember him. Actors like Tom Hanks, Ryan Reynolds, Ben Stiller and Alec Baldwin just to name a few reports are that Sam was at work yesterday. He called in sick today. A cause of death has not been officially announced.