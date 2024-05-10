server of the week
Nadia from Denny’s in Cathedral City is Your Server of the Week
Nadya, a server at Denny’s in Cathedral City, was surprised with a $1,000 reward from Honda and Toyota of the Desert for her outstanding service. Nadya, praised for her hard work and team spirit, expressed her gratitude and happiness, thanking her supporters and team for the acknowledgement. Her colleagues and customers celebrated her dedication and humble attitude, making her a deserving recipient of the award.
By: Pristine Villarreal
May 10, 2024
