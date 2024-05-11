Firebirds win series 3-1, will face Ontario in Pacific Division Final

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are moving on to the Pacific Division Final after taking the series over the Calgary Wranglers in four games. Goals from Cale Fleury, Shane Wright and Devin Shore pushed the Firebirds past the Wranglers in front of an electric crowd at Acrisure Arena. Following five goals allowed on Wednesday, the story Friday night was the defensive play in front of Chris Driedger. The Firebirds’ netminder with a 31 save shutout to close out the series. The Firebirds won three straight games following the game one loss in Calgary. The Pacific Division Final will begin Wednesday, May 15 at 7 p.m. against the Ontario Reign. The rest of the schedule for the series is listed below. ONT @ CVF – May 15th @ 7pm ONT @ CVF – May 17th @ 7pm CVF @ ONT – May 19th @ 7pm CVF @ ONT – May 24th @ 7pm* ONT @ CVF – May 26th @ 3pm*