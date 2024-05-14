Abi Carter Visits Washington Charter School Before Hometown Performance

For excited Coachella Valley American Idol fans, Tuesday was the day to bask in all the idol fun. People have been waiting for Abi Carter’s hometown parade and performance. But before she hit the stage, Carter payed a visit to where it all started, Washington Charter School. Where both Abi and her mother Andrea say she found her love for singing. Abi was greeted by hundreds of students, she signed autographs, read some of their letters, sang with them and even got the chance to rekindle with some of her old teachers.