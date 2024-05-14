News
Mama’s House Hosts 3rd Annual Dinner Show
On Friday, May 10th, the organization put together its 3rd Annual Charity Golf Classic at the Indian Wells Country Club. Mama’s House is celebrating its 11th Anniversary as the only residential home within the Valley that offers a safe environment for women experiencing crisis while pregnant, or with a young child, that have no place to go. So tonight along with the Golf Classic, raise much needed money for the organization and future expansion.
By: Pristine Villarreal
May 14, 2024
