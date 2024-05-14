Miranda Cosgrove, Sean Teale Take you Inside the Making of “Mother of the Bride”

Miranda Cosgrove stars as the bride and Sean Teale is the groom in the new Netflix romcom "Mother of the Bride." Brooke Shields is the mom of the bride and Benjamin Bratt is the dad of the groom and the ex of the mother of the bride as well. Take a look at my fun interview with Cosgrove and Teale about the making of the film. "Mother of the Bride" is now available to stream on Netflix. For more on "Mother of the Bride," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/05/MIRANDA-COSGROVE-SEAN-TEALE-MOTHER-OF-THE-BRIDE-INTERVIEW.mp4