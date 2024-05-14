News
Palm Springs Animal Shelter Vaccines
Just a reminder, if you need to get your pets vaccinated or microchipped, every Thursday during the month of May, the Palm Springs Animal Shelter will be providing low cost vaccines for the public, even those who are not residents of Palm Springs. Vaccines are available for under 30 dollars each, and appointments are required. You can also get your animal microchipped and registered.
By: Pristine Villarreal
May 14, 2024
