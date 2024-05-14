Picture Perfect Movie Experience

Outdoor sunset cinema entertains an audience on property that’s often called "Playground of the Presidents". Michaeleen Gallagher is director of Sunnylands Center and Gardens, and she’s talking about films in the gardens. Free movie screenings on Sunnylands Lawn that play during the first three Fridays in May and September. Hundreds of people attend each showing, calling the experience Oscar-worthy. Though admission is free, and moviegoers can bring their own concessions, there are a few house rules. A small price to pay to watch award-winning movies in a venue that only our desert can provide. This story was written and report by Kai Beech.