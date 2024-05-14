Rancho Mirage High School Baseball Advances To Semifinals

The Rattlers came out on top 3 in their quarterfinal game. The team played an incredible game, grinding out three runs. Rattles pitcher, Maka-Kai Lopez, who scored in the 5th inning, threw a complete game shut out with 15 strikeouts and had a no hitter going into the 7th. But the job isn’t done. Rancho Mirage will be hosting the semi-final verse colony at 3:15pm this Tuesday. We wish them the best of luck!