Brooke Shields, Benjamin Bratt Talk to Manny the Movie Guy About “Mother of the Bride”

I had a great time talking to Brooke Shields and Benjamin Bratt, stars of the new Netflix romcom. Shields plays the title role while Bratt is the father of the groom and the ex of the mother of the bride. In this interview, we talked about their interest in making the film, shooting in Thailand, and Bratt’s shirtless scenes in the film. "Mother of the Bride" is now streaming on Netflix. Watch our interview below. For our complete look at "Mother of the Bride," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/05/BROOKE-SHIELDS-BENJAMIN-BRATT-MOTHER-OF-THE-BRIDE-INTERVIEW.mp4