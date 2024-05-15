Find Food Bank To Host CalFresh Resource Fair

With the cost of living consistently rising, basic tasks, like buying groceries for a family or even for a solo individual can be a struggle. To help Coachella Valley reisdents with these day to day struggles, FIND Food Bank is raising awareness for Cal-Fresh Awareness Month. The program formerly known as Food Stamps, help those who meet federal income eligibility rules, continue to purchase healthy foods. FIND Food Bank’s CalFresh Resource Fair is set to take place Thursday evening at the American Legion Post 739 in Indio. For residents interested, no paperwork or form of identification is needed. Now, a number of other organizations will be in attendance from the Center for Employment Training to IEHP Healthcare to Olive Crest, and the list goes on. All those in attendance will also receive a fresh bag of produce as well as some snacks for the family.