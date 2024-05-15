Inside the Thrills and Chills of “The Strangers: Chapter 1”

We have a new scream queen in the form of Madeleine Petsch. The former "Riverdale’s" Cheryl Blossom stars as Maya, the new prey. Alongside her is Froy Gutierrez, boyfriend and prey #2. To know more about "The Strangers: Chapter 1," click here. "The Strangers: Chapter 1" slashes its way into theaters on May 17. See our interview below. For our complete look at "The Strangers: Chapter 1" including interview with producer Courtney Solomon, click here. document.createElement('video'); https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/05/THE-STRANGERS-CHAPTER-1-INTERVIEW-MADELEINE-FROY.mp4