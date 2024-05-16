News
Airport Partnership To Aid Marines
Starting May 24th, 29-PSP will offer free transportation for active-duty marines and their families between Palm Springs International Airport, Ontario International Airport, and the Twenty-Nine Palms Marine Base. The free transportations will save marines over $200 per trip. Community leaders are hosting an information event at the Palm Springs USO on May 24th at 10am if you would like to learn more about this program.
By: Pristine Villarreal
May 16, 2024
