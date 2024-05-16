New Cannabis Cultivation Campus Opens in Coachella

Thursday marks the opening for the largest cannabis cultivation center in the Coachella Valley, Green Horizons. The business has been an idea for Chief Executive Officer Carlos Arias for almost a decade, and now it’s a reality. It’s a space where cannabis will grow, and where Green Horizons will sell bulk amounts of marijuana to those that need it, as well as to local shops that have their own white label needs. This story was written and reported by Tiani Jadulang.