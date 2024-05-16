Riverside County Animal Services Responds

Erin Gettis has been the Director of Riverside County Animal Services for a little over two years. During that time, more than 24,000 animals have been euthanized in Riverside County shelters. All while the State of California is trying to become a "no kill state". The Hayden Act mandates that in California, no healthy animals should be euthanized, and animals that are sick or injured must be given prompt medical care. But that’s not what’s happening in Riverside County Shelters. This story was written and reported by Mary Strong.