CSUSB Graduation Ceremonies Begin Today

CSUSB is celebrating its graduating class of 2024, the first commencement took place this morning at Toyota Arena in Ontario. More than 3,100 students from both the San Bernardino and the Palm Desert Campuses are expected to walk the stage. The University also named Geoffrey Demke as it’s outstanding graduate for 2024. Demke was pulled out of school when he was in 5th grade, and only returned when he was junior. He says he always felt like college was not in cards for him, as being out of school for so long made him feel inadequate.