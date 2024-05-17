News
DSUSD Teacher of the Year
Teachers have to be celebrated too! A local math teacher has been named a 2024 Riverside County Teacher of the Year. Amy Torres teaches at Indio High School during a surprise visit by superintendent Dr. Edwin Gomez. Torres was honored for her dedication to making math relevant and engaging for her students. Ms. Torres went on to express her passion for teaching and her commitment to student success.
By: Pristine Villarreal
May 17, 2024
