Restoring the Salton Sea Part Two: Communities, Quakes and Preservation
In the second part of this series, NBC Palm Springs anchor Olivia Sandusky continues an in-depth report on efforts to restore the Salton Sea. In this report, we focus on the Desert Shores Channel Restoration project, earthquake activity, the proposed Chuckwalla Monument and popular attractions around the sea. Part one can be found here:
By: Pristine Villarreal
May 17, 2024
