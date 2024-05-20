CSUSB Graduation Ceremonies Began Friday

CSUSB is celebrating its graduating class of 2024. The first commencement took place Friday morning at Toyota Arena in Ontario. More than 3,100 students from both the San Bernardino and the Palm Desert campuses are expected to walk the stage. The University also named Geoffery Demke as its outstanding graduate for 2024. Demke was pulled out of school when he was in 5th grade, and only returned when he was a junior. He says he always felt like college was not in the cards for him, as being out of school for so long made him feel inadequate. Demke will continue his education journey, and he is now enrolled in the Fall with plans to obtain his credential in hopes of becoming a history teacher.