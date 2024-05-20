Public Safety
Intoxicated Driver Crashes Into Stores
Footage has been circulating on social media of the driver Friday night. In the video, he can be seen crashing his car into a number of businesses including Sunny Days. The driver then hits a car that was parked in front of the store before driving away. According to the Palm Springs Police Department, the impaired driver, 30 year old "Jose Uzaga" is now in police custody.
By: Pristine Villarreal
May 20, 2024
