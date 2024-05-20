Today is National Rescue Dog Day, and it comes at a time when animal shelters and rescue groups across the country are overflowing with dogs. According to the non-profity group Best Friends Animal Society, the number of dogs killed in U.S. shelters increased by nearly 30% in 2023 compared to the year prior. Many people have apprehension about adopting an animal because of costs involved. One Valley resident had this similar dilemma. Fortunately employees suggested she apply to the funding programs offered at the shelter.