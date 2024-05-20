Shooting At La Quinta Home Leaves Teen Dead

Ramos was shot early Saturday morning around 2:30am. Deputies were called to a home on Paseo Del Rey. While searching the area, deputies were notified of a 17 year old male who had arrived at a local hospital with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. This morning the principle of La Quinta High School sent out a letter to parents identifying the student killed as Jaden Ramos, who was a senior at La Quinta High School. Police now say they’ve arrested two 18 year old suspects. Elijiah Martinez of Bermuda Dunes and Dominic Venecia of Coachella. Both are in jail facing murder charges.