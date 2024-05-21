News
Desert Recreation District Offering Free Youth Swim Lessons
The Desert Recreation District wants to emphasize the importance of teaching children how to swim at a young age and are offering free swimming lessons for little ones, especially those 6 month to 5 years old. The free lessons will be offered in Desert Hot Springs, La Quinta, Mecca and Cathedral City along with a few other locations. For more information and to register, contact the Desert Recreation District.
By: Pristine Villarreal
May 21, 2024
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...